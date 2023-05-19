Staying hot with scattered storms returning Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat will be the main headline in our weather today, with highs expected to reach the low 90s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day, and just a slim chance of a shower or t-storm from this afternoon into the early evening hours. It likely stays dry for tonight’s Live After Five, but plan on a warm evening, with temperatures starting near 90 degrees and only falling into the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 19 (WAFB)

Scattered Storms Return Saturday

Another weak cold front is expected to approach the area from the north on Saturday. As it moves into the area, scattered showers and t-storms will develop from mid-afternoon into the evening hours. While rain chances are only posted around 40%, isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for most of our area, with damaging winds and hail being the primary concerns in any stronger storms.

Looking Ahead

The front will temporarily stall near the coast on Sunday, allowing clouds and a few showers to linger. Rain chances on Sunday are posted at 20%-30% and it won’t be quite as warm, with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

A summer-like pattern returns for much of next week, with morning lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Mainly dry weather on Monday will give way to the return of a few afternoon showers and t-storms by midweek.

