Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Statewide network outages impact multiple agencies

Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced Thursday morning, May 18, that they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services until the problem has been fixed.

As of Friday, May 19, the outages have not been resolved.

A hardware failure that included the redundant backup systems is affecting the internet, email, and applications for all of the executive branch, not including elected officials or higher education, according to Jacques Berry, director of policy and communication for the division of administration.

The system was down for the remainder of the day on Thursday, Berry confirmed.

Berry said they are working to install new hardware they had on hand to reroute everything and get the systems back up.

RELATED: Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage

The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles released the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services released the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released the following statement:

No details have been released about what caused the network outage to occur.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Zelenskyy to join G7 as leaders prepare to unveil new Russia sanctions
Police lights
Shots reportedly fired off of Highland Road
LSU to award over 4,600 degrees at graduation