Statewide network outages impact multiple agencies

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services until the problem has been fixed.
As of Friday, May 19, the outages have not been resolved.
A hardware failure that included the redundant backup systems is affecting the internet, email, and applications for all of the executive branch, not including elected officials or higher education, according to Jacques Berry, director of policy and communication for the division of administration.
The system was down for the remainder of the day on Thursday, Berry confirmed.
Berry said they are working to install new hardware they had on hand to reroute everything and get the systems back up.