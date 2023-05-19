Facebook
Shots reportedly fired off of Highland Road

Police lights
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired off campus late Thursday night.

LSU PD sent out an emergency alert that stated, “Police on scene investigating reported shots fired near Highland at Aster. Avoid the area.”

Police sent the alert out around 11:55 p.m.

Just after 1 a.m., authorities sent another alert stating, “There is no apparent threat to campus. Campus returning to normal operations.”

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

