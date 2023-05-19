Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shooting at Ohio auto plant kills 1, sends 2nd victim and alleged gunman to hospital

Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.(Source: WHIO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A man was killed and a second victim was wounded in a shooting at an Ohio auto plant Thursday night, police said.

Police and firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd., Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said.

A male suspect “targeted” and shot two people. One victim died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Parish said.

The male suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Parish said.

The identities of the suspect and the victims were not immediately available.

There were other reported injuries that occurred while the facility was being evacuated but were not related to the shooting, Parish said.

The DMAX plant in Moraine is a General Motors subsidiary providing diesel engines for pickup trucks, according to the General Motors website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Zelenskyy to join G7 as leaders prepare to unveil new Russia sanctions
Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race
Police lights
Shots reportedly fired off of Highland Road