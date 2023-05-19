Person found dead believed to have overdosed, police say
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after someone was reportedly found dead early Friday morning, May 19.
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the incident is believed to be related to a drug overdose.
Emergency officials said they were notified about the person being found on Villa Ashley Drive around 6:45 a.m.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was contacted, officials confirmed.
