Person found dead believed to have overdosed, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after someone was reportedly found dead early Friday morning, May 19.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the incident is believed to be related to a drug overdose.

Emergency officials said they were notified about the person being found on Villa Ashley Drive around 6:45 a.m.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was contacted, officials confirmed.

