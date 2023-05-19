Facebook
No. 5 LSU powers past Georgia in 12 innings, hitting 6 home runs

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU would need extra innings as they powered past Georgia in the first game of the weekend series on Thursday, May 18.

The Tigers (41-12, 18-9 SEC) hit six home runs to take down the Bulldogs (28-25, 10-18 SEC) 8-5 in 12 innings.

It was a rollercoaster in the later innings of the game as the Tigers led the Bulldogs 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs, Jordan Thompson would drop a routine pop fly to extend the inning allowing Georgia to score to make it 4-3.

Dylan Crews would extend the Tigers’ lead to 5-3 on a solo home run to left field in the top of the ninth inning. However, the lead would not last long as the Bulldogs hit two home runs of their own to tie the game at 5-5 at the end of nine.

LSU would have a chance to break the game open in the top of the 11th inning with the bases loaded and one out with Crews and Tommy White due up, but Crews would strike out looking and White would ground out to end the Tigers threat.

In the top of the 12th inning, Josh Pearson would break the 5-5 tie with a two-run to rightfield to make it 7-5.

Thompson would add another run on a solo home run to right field, his second of the game, to extend the lead to 8-5.

Thatcher Hurd (4-2) picked up the win in relief after pitching five innings, allowing three hits, allowing two runs while walking one and striking out five.

Paul Skenes got the start and went seven innings, allowing four hits, two runs, and striking out 12. Skenes moved into second place for most strike outs in a single season, with 164.

