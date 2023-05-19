More than 100 overdose deaths reported this year, how you can get help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to some numbers from the coroner’s office, East Baton Rouge Parish has seen more than 100 accidental overdose deaths this year.

“We have to address it that we have a huge problem in our community, and we have to work together to reduce those numbers even more because that’s somebody’s, son that’s somebody’s, sister that’s somebody’s father,” Tonja Myles said, a Community Activist.

Tonja Myles is very active with opioid prevention. She says handing out Narcan has been helpful, but she is fighting harder to reduce those numbers.

