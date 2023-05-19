Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

More than 100 overdose deaths reported this year, how you can get help

According to some numbers from the coroner's office, East Baton Rouge Parish has seen more than 100 accidental overdose deaths this year.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to some numbers from the coroner’s office, East Baton Rouge Parish has seen more than 100 accidental overdose deaths this year.

“We have to address it that we have a huge problem in our community, and we have to work together to reduce those numbers even more because that’s somebody’s, son that’s somebody’s, sister that’s somebody’s father,” Tonja Myles said, a Community Activist.

Tonja Myles is very active with opioid prevention. She says handing out Narcan has been helpful, but she is fighting harder to reduce those numbers.

If you need assistance visit “When you are ready.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks resume at Capitol as Republicans, White House face ‘real differences’
More than 100 overdose deaths reported this year, how you can get help
SMART LIVING: Top money mistakes every age group makes