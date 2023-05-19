Facebook
LSU to award over 4,600 degrees at graduation

Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the largest graduating classes in LSU’s history will walk across the stage during commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20.

Over 4,600 degrees will be given out, according to the university.

Graduates will receive a diploma inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899. They will receive a digital version of their diploma on the day of their ceremony and will receive a diploma cover at commencement. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.

Every degree candidate’s name will be called individually at separate ceremonies for each college held at various locations on campus. Times and locations for the diploma ceremonies are listed below:

Friday, May 19:

  • College of Science: 8:30 a.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center
  • College of Music & Dramatic Arts: 8:30 a.m. in the Union Theater
  • Manship School of Mass Communication: 9 a.m. in the Maddox Fieldhouse
  • College of Engineering: 12:30 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center
  • College of the Coast & Environment: 12:30 p.m. in the Union Theater
  • College of Agriculture: 1 p.m. in the Maddox Fieldhouse
  • School of Veterinary Medicine: 3 p.m. LSU Vet Med Library, School of Veterinary Medicine
  • College of Art & Design: 4:30 p.m. in the Maddox Fieldhouse
  • College of Human Sciences & Education: 5 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center

Saturday, May 21:

  • College of Humanities & Social Sciences: 8:30 a.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center
  • Paul M. Hebert Law Center: 12:30 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center.
  • E. J. Ourso College of Business: 4:30 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center

LSU will also hold a number of ceremonies leading up to commencement, including the Ogden Honors College, ROTC commissioning, and Distinguished Communicators, among others. For more information, please visit www.lsu.edu/commencement.

