Leader of EBR Schools applies for superintendent position in Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Sito Narcisse, has applied for a new position.

Narcisse has submitted an application to become Superintendent of Schools in Broward County, Florida.

The Broward County School System released Narcisse’s application to the public on Thursday, May 18.

At least one dozen other applicants have applied for the position.

Narcisse has served as superintendent of EBR Schools for two years.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.