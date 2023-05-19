Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Leader of EBR Schools applies for superintendent position in Florida

FULL INTERVIEW: EBR Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse on upcoming school year
FULL INTERVIEW: EBR Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse on upcoming school year
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Sito Narcisse, has applied for a new position.

Narcisse has submitted an application to become Superintendent of Schools in Broward County, Florida.

The Broward County School System released Narcisse’s application to the public on Thursday, May 18.

At least one dozen other applicants have applied for the position.

Narcisse has served as superintendent of EBR Schools for two years.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021,...
Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported
Internet outage
Systems starting to come online after statewide network outages impact multiple agencies, officials say; OMV closed until Monday
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Biden endorses jet training for Ukrainians as Zelenskyy is set to attend G7 summit