Law enforcement involved in chase near Zachary funeral home

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement officers helped state troopers end a chase near Miller and Daughter Mortuary in Zachary Thursday, May 18, according to sources close to the investigation.

Sources confirmed Zachary Police were called in to assist Louisiana State Police after a suspect attempted to flee from state troopers.

FBI agents who were driving by the scene also stopped to help in the chase, sources said.

