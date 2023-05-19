Law enforcement involved in chase near Zachary funeral home

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement officers helped state troopers end a chase near Miller and Daughter Mortuary in Zachary Thursday, May 18, according to sources close to the investigation.

Sources confirmed Zachary Police were called in to assist Louisiana State Police after a suspect attempted to flee from state troopers.

FBI agents who were driving by the scene also stopped to help in the chase, sources said.

