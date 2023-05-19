Gun experts discuss safety, responsible ownership amid recent shootings involving children in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are sparking renewed conversations around gun safety and responsible ownership after a woman allegedly tried to cover up an accidental shooting involving two children and a Draco AK-47.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Desiree Felder, 26, was babysitting a six-year-old boy and a three-year-old boy at her apartment.

Spokesman L’Jean McKneely says one of the children found an unsecured Draco AK-47 and fired the gun, causing “too many wounds to count” from shrapnel on both children’s bodies.

McKneely added that Felder did not call police nor bring the children to the hospital.

Ryan Thompson from the EBR Public Defender’s Office says the community and other gun owners have to step up before someone else gets hurt.

“I think the issue that needs to be homed in on, is gun training and gun education,” said Thompson.

Thompson and two other panelists led an online discussion with the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition about gun laws, people’s rights and the ways to curb gun violence.

Thompson believes the answer is simple, but it’s a lot easier said than done.

“We have not done… the government has not done a good job of penetrating to actually provide education,” said Thompson.

Thompson believes one way the government and the community can better promote gun safety is by holding mobile gun training classes in certain areas around East Baton Rouge Parish.

He compared the method to mobile testing units used during the pandemic by putting the resource directly in the hands of the people.

“What’s wrong with our government, or individuals in the community going into the community, and providing on the site mobile gun training classes? That’s what I believe needs to happen. We can’t just say the resources are there. We have to say if we want to reach this target population, we have to come up with something new. Often times, not new or novel ideas,” said Thompson.

Ashley White was a panelist, and is the President of the Baton Rouge Chapter of the National African American Gun Association, an organization that promotes gun rights among African-Americans.

White says the right steps could make not only our cities safer, but also change the stigma around gun culture in certain communities.

”One, you can get proper gun locks. Two, you can keep the firearm stored in places where your children won’t have access to. Three, you can break the stigma and you can get proper training and you can destigmatize firearm ownership in that it’s not something associated with gangs, criminality, or being tough,” said White.

”If we can get around that issue as terms of education and training, I think we will then see a curbing or a reimagining of who or who should not be carrying those guns,” said Thompson.

