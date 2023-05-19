CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted for principle to attempted first-degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in searching for a man connected to a murder investigation.

According to EBRSO, Darkendrus Lanaute, is wanted for principle to attempted first-degree murder.

Darkendrus Lanaute. (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

If you know the whereabouts of Lanaute, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

