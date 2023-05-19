Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted for principle to attempted first-degree murder

Darkendrus Lanaute.
Darkendrus Lanaute.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in searching for a man connected to a murder investigation.

According to EBRSO, Darkendrus Lanaute, is wanted for principle to attempted first-degree murder.

Darkendrus Lanaute.
Darkendrus Lanaute.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

If you know the whereabouts of Lanaute, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 19
Staying hot with scattered storms returning Saturday
LSU awards more than 4,600 degrees at graduation
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks at standstill as Republicans, White House face ‘real differences’