Coroner’s office contacted after reports of body found

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating after someone was reportedly found dead early Friday morning, May 19.

Emergency officials said they were notified about a person being found on Villa Ashley Drive around 6:45 a.m.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has been contacted, officials confirmed.

No other details have been released. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.