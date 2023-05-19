Coroner’s office contacted after reports of body found
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating after someone was reportedly found dead early Friday morning, May 19.
Emergency officials said they were notified about a person being found on Villa Ashley Drive around 6:45 a.m.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has been contacted, officials confirmed.
No other details have been released. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
