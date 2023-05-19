Coroner called to shooting scene on Highland Road, officials confirm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting scene on Highland Road late Thursday night, according to emergency officials.

It happened at an apartment complex located in the 3100 block of Highland Road near Aster Street just before 11 p.m.

The LSU Police Department sent out an emergency alert late Thursday that stated, “Police on scene investigating reported shots fired near Highland at Aster. Avoid the area.”

Police sent the alert out around 11:55 p.m.

Just after 1 a.m., authorities sent another alert stating, “There is no apparent threat to campus. Campus returning to normal operations.”

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

