BRPD’s training facility broken into overnight

(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a break-in at their training academy on Airline Drive.

A spokesman with the department said they believe the break-in happened sometime overnight. And officers discovered the facility had been broken into Thursday morning, May 18.

There’s no word yet on what all was stolen at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

