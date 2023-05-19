BRPD: Man shot, killed inside parking garage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside of a parking garage on Highland Road.

Police identified the victim as Davanta Matthews, 28.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 3135 Highland Road near Aster Street.

Matthews was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on the 2nd floor of a parking garage.

The LSU Police Department sent out an emergency alert around 11:55 p.m. Thursday that said, “Police on scene investigating reported shots fired near Highland at Aster. Avoid the area.”

Just after 1 a.m., authorities sent another alert stating, “There is no apparent threat to campus. Campus returning to normal operations.”

LSU confirmed the incident happened off campus.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

