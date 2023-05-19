A.I. tech helps students improve literacy skills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The world of literacy is experiencing a new transformation with the incorporation of 21st-century technology, as one Baton Rouge elementary school uses artificial intelligence tutoring.

Even though the school year is almost over at Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary, teachers are still working to help their students master the English language and improved their literacy level.

“The district requirement is three times a week, 15 minutes a day, but we implemented Amira every day,” said Principal Sharon Thomas.

Amira is the first reading assistant designed to support teachers all while helping students improve their reading skills.

“Students log in and pick a story,” said Joe Siedlecki with Amira Learning. “They read it out loud. When the student struggles, A.I. selects tutoring and helps coach them through their struggle.”

School system leaders say EBR is still struggling with teaching literacy in the classrooms. In the previous summer, less than 50% of the students were able to meet the reading skills that were expected at their grade level.

“Students that use it regularly have seen gains on par with human tutoring,” added Siedlecki.

At Cedarcrest-Southmoor, more than 150 students read with Amira, racking up more than 27,000 minutes of tutoring, with nearly 7,000 stories already read.

“The children’s confidence is built. They participate more in class because of Amira. They work together more. Discourse all around is amazing,” explained Principal Thomas.

Amira is in more than 1,000 schools across the 50 states.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.