Woman accidentally backs her car into Dollar General in Baker

Dollar General Baker
Dollar General Baker
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A woman accidentally backed her car into the Dollar General in Baker on Wednesday, May 17.

It happened at around 5:15 p.m. at the location on Main Street.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the elderly woman suffered a medical issue and accidentally backed her car into the store.

The woman was checked out by first responders after and suffered no injuries.

Chief Dunn says the woman will not face any charges.

No other injuries were reported.

A woman accidentally backed into the Dollar General in Baker on Wednesday, May 17.
A woman accidentally backed into the Dollar General in Baker on Wednesday, May 17.
