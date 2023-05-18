Trending drier but staying warm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front that moved through the area on Wednesday has ushered some drier air into the region. But little change is noted in temperatures, with highs today expected to top out near 90 degrees. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out, but rain chances are posted at less than 20% for today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 18 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

The pattern largely remains unchanged on Friday, with warm and mainly dry weather continuing. Things should cooperate for Friday night’s Live After Five in downtown Baton Rouge or any other evening plans you may have. But it stays rather warm, with early evening temperatures in the upper 80s only seeing a slow fall in the upper 70s by 9 or 10 p.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 18 (WAFB)

By Saturday, another weak cold front is expected to move in from the north. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible along the front, with rain chances posted around 40%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 18 (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center has now placed almost all of our viewing area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather, with a few strong storms not out of the question. In advance of the front, Saturday shapes up to be hot, with highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 18 (WAFB)

In the wake of the front, somewhat drier air makes a return for a couple of days on Sunday and Monday, and morning lows will trend slightly cooler.

Extended Outlook

Beyond Monday, a summer-like pattern makes a return next week, with morning lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms will be possible through the mid part of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 18 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.