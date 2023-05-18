Strawberry Salsa

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nothing says spring and summer in the south like fresh berries, and strawberries are a favorite of the Louisianians. They are luscious, delicious and have many uses in the kitchen like this salsa. It is juicy, sweet with a little heat and savoriness. It’s refreshing when served as a snack or appetizer with tortilla chips, and can also be the perfect topping for tacos and grilled meats.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1-pint strawberries, hulled and diced

Juice of 1 lime

Grated zest of 1 lime

1½ tsps honey or maple syrup

Pinch fine sea salt

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

½ small red onion, peeled and chopped

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Chips for serving

Method:

In a large bowl, whisk together lime juice, zest, honey, and salt. Stir in strawberries, jalapeño, onion, and cilantro. Season with black pepper and mix well. Adjust seasonings to taste as needed. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes before serving with your favorite chips. Leftovers might be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

