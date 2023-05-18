LSU adds La. native, former Marshall, McNeese St. DB Andre Sam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added another Louisiana native to the roster and a player who brings experience to the secondary in Marshall defensive back Andre Sam.

Safety André Sam is officially returning to The Boot pic.twitter.com/U9AoOjoXFC — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 18, 2023

Sam, transferred from McNeese State in the Spring of 2022 to the Thundering Herd where he totaled 53 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, an interception, a fumble recovery, and eight passes defended. He had a season-high 10 tackles in the win over Notre Dame.

The Iowa, La. native is a two-time first-team All-Southland Conference selection and racked up 179 career tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, five interceptions, 20 passes defended, and a fumble recovery during his four seasons with the Cowboys.

Sam earned All-State honors as a wide receiver and kick returner while at Iowa High School. He caught 48 passes for 775 yards and 11 TDs as a senior, helping Iowa reach the Class 3A quarterfinals.

