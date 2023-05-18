LDWF experiencing computer network outage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is currently experiencing a computer network outage. The outage affects the email and telephone systems.

LDWF says their staff cannot answer phone calls or process boat registrations or licenses until the issue is fixed. The state Office of Technology Services is working on a resolution currently.

LDWF asks that you wait to travel to LDWF Headquarters until the problem is resolved.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.