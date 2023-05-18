La. Dept. of Veterans Affairs to host career and education fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veterans in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are invited to attend the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ first-ever Veterans Career and Education Fair.

It’s happening Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

Veterans will have the chance to talk to employers who are ready to hire. They can also get a professional headshot and help with their resume for free, through the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

It’s happening Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge. (Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs)

Those who attend will have access to the following employers:

LED FastStart

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

Baton Rouge Police Department

Transportation Security Administration

Louisiana State Police

Civil Construction Contractors, LLC

Allied Universal

Louisiana State Civil Service

Capital Area Transit System

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

Office of Juvenile Justice

Kiewit

Premier Health

Performance Contractors

Bollinger Shipyards

City of Baton Rouge

Postlethwaite & Netterville

Louisiana Housing Corporation

Valero

Ochsner Health

Louisiana Economic Development

Fastenal

Tupperware

U.S. Forest Service

EMR Metal Recycling

Kenner Police Department

FedEx

Louisiana Veterans Home

Legion Claims Solutions

First Student

Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation

Kelly Education

R.R. Cassidy

Moore Industries

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

ExxonMobil

Miller Integrated Solutions

Premier Health

Education officials and other veteran resources including LDVA counselors will be on-site to help regarding claims and more. The event is free, but registration is encouraged. RSVP as soon as possible via Eventbrite at bit.ly/3mLO1KM, email larry.williams@la.gov or phone at (225) 276-8626.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.