La. Dept. of Veterans Affairs to host career and education fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veterans in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are invited to attend the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ first-ever Veterans Career and Education Fair.
It’s happening Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
Click here to register
Veterans will have the chance to talk to employers who are ready to hire. They can also get a professional headshot and help with their resume for free, through the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Those who attend will have access to the following employers:
- LED FastStart
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Baton Rouge Police Department
- Transportation Security Administration
- Louisiana State Police
- Civil Construction Contractors, LLC
- Allied Universal
- Louisiana State Civil Service
- Capital Area Transit System
- East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development
- Office of Juvenile Justice
- Kiewit
- Premier Health
- Performance Contractors
- Bollinger Shipyards
- City of Baton Rouge
- Postlethwaite & Netterville
- Louisiana Housing Corporation
- Valero
- Ochsner Health
- Louisiana Economic Development
- Fastenal
- Tupperware
- U.S. Forest Service
- EMR Metal Recycling
- Kenner Police Department
- FedEx
- Louisiana Veterans Home
- Legion Claims Solutions
- First Student
- Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation
- Kelly Education
- R.R. Cassidy
- Moore Industries
- Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office
- ExxonMobil
- Miller Integrated Solutions
- Premier Health
Education officials and other veteran resources including LDVA counselors will be on-site to help regarding claims and more. The event is free, but registration is encouraged. RSVP as soon as possible via Eventbrite at bit.ly/3mLO1KM, email larry.williams@la.gov or phone at (225) 276-8626.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.