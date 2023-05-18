Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. Dept. of Veterans Affairs to host career and education fair

(WCJB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veterans in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are invited to attend the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ first-ever Veterans Career and Education Fair.

It’s happening Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

Click here to register

Veterans will have the chance to talk to employers who are ready to hire. They can also get a professional headshot and help with their resume for free, through the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

It’s happening Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 38 located at 151...
It’s happening Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge.(Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs)

Those who attend will have access to the following employers:

  • LED FastStart
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
  • Baton Rouge Police Department
  • Transportation Security Administration
  • Louisiana State Police
  • Civil Construction Contractors, LLC
  • Allied Universal
  • Louisiana State Civil Service
  • Capital Area Transit System
  • East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development
  • Office of Juvenile Justice
  • Kiewit
  • Premier Health
  • Performance Contractors
  • Bollinger Shipyards
  • City of Baton Rouge
  • Postlethwaite & Netterville
  • Louisiana Housing Corporation
  • Valero
  • Ochsner Health
  • Louisiana Economic Development
  • Fastenal
  • Tupperware
  • U.S. Forest Service
  • EMR Metal Recycling
  • Kenner Police Department
  • FedEx
  • Louisiana Veterans Home
  • Legion Claims Solutions
  • First Student
  • Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation
  • Kelly Education
  • R.R. Cassidy
  • Moore Industries
  • Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • ExxonMobil
  • Miller Integrated Solutions
  • Premier Health

Education officials and other veteran resources including LDVA counselors will be on-site to help regarding claims and more. The event is free, but registration is encouraged. RSVP as soon as possible via Eventbrite at bit.ly/3mLO1KM, email larry.williams@la.gov or phone at (225) 276-8626.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

LSU hosting NCAA regional softball tournament
LSU hosting NCAA regional softball tournament
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 18
Trending drier but staying warm
YOUR HEALTH: Surprising food safety mistakes to avoid
Cpl. Shawn Kelly
‘We had to do something for the family:’ Fundraisers, blood drives organized to support injured Denham Springs officer