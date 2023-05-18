Dollar General robber sought

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a robber.

According to law enforcement, a man robbed the Magnolia Bridge Road Dollar General sometime in May.

The man approached the counter, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim, and demanded money from the register.

The suspect ran away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary at 225-389-5064 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.

