Councilman looking to ban biological males from competing in female sports in Livingston Parish; already is law in La.

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Ordinance Committee will discuss prohibiting biological males from competing in female sports in the parish.

The ordinance is by Parish Councilman Garry Talbert of District 2.

Louisiana lawmakers already passed the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’ in 2022, which bans transgender girls from competing in school sports at the state level.

The bill became law without Governor John Bel Edwards’ signature.

However, Councilman Garry Talbert wanted to take this a step further at the local level.

“We feel strongly in Livingston Parish that biological males should not compete with females. We don’t need to rely on the state to have that law in place,” said Councilman Talbert.

Talbert said he wanted Livingston Parish to have its own legislation in place, in case the makeup of the state legislature ever changes.

“Just because it’s granted at a higher level, doesn’t mean we can’t grant it,” said Councilman Talbert.

Talbert is also looking to introduce a Pink tax exemption ordinance in Livingston Parish.

The Parish Ordinance committee meets on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

