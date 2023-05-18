Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Congressman Clay Higgins removes activist during news conference

Congressman Clay Higgins removes activist during news conference
Congressman Clay Higgins removes activist during news conference(https://twitter.com/kristyfoglePAC/status/1658934410891214848)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington D.C. (KPLC) - Several videos posted to Twitter captured Congressman Clay Higgins pushing an activist away from a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, May 17.

Videos posted by the activist himself show him approaching the news conference and asking Representative Paul Gosar questions. The video then shows him being approached by Congressman Higgins and having a conversation.

In a second video, the activist then tries to ask Representative Lauren Boebert questions but is confronted by several individuals including Congressman Higgins who seem to escort him away from the podium area. The activist can then be seen walking to a different spot on the other side of the podium to continue asking questions where he is intercepted by Congressman Higgins who can be seen in a separate video pushing the activist away from the area.

The final video posted by the activist shows him being detained by law enforcement.

In a statement to KATC, Higgins said, “Activist was a 103M. Threatening. He was escorted out and turned over to Capitol Police. Textbook.”

103M is a police code that refers to a disturbance by a mental person.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, May 18
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, May 18
YOUR HEALTH: Surprising food safety mistakes to avoid
La. Dept. of Veterans Affairs to host career and education fair
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
Ford recalls SUVs, some for a second time, to fix rear camera display