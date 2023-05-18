Community shows outpour of support for critically injured Denham Springs officer

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The road to healing and recovery may be a long one but with the giving spirit of the local community, Denham Springs Police Officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly isn’t walking it alone.

“It is very clear to me and my staff every day we serve. The love and support is being shown daily,” Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker said.

It has been one week since Cpl. Kelly was shot in the line of duty and since then, people from near and far have rallied around the Cpl. and his family. From blood drives to prayer groups, even organizing big fundraisers.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Walker said.

He says the outreach of support is not just limited from the community. Law enforcement agencies from around the state have lent a helping hand, Walker added.

“My phone hasn’t stopped. From texts to calls, even officers coming in to relieve my staff, and peer support.”

He admits this past week hasn’t been easy on him.

“As a chief, you never want to go through something like this. This is an extremely dangerous job,” Walker said,

Cpl. Kelly’s condition remains the same. He continues to fight for his life. Chief Walker said he speaks with Kelly’s wife daily and she shares her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support.

“She mentions everyday how great it is to see the support we have and the togetherness we have,” Walker added.

