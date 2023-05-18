Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Children walked around with untreated gunshot wounds; suspect in custody, police say

Desiree Felder
Desiree Felder(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Perry Robinson and WAFB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman is being booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday after a family member accused her of trying to cover up an alleged accidental shooting.

Between Friday, May 12, and Monday, May 15, Desiree Felder, 26, was babysitting a six-year-old boy and three-year-old boy at her apartment on Titian Avenue, according to police spokesman L’Jean McKneely.

Desiree Felder
Desiree Felder(Baton Rouge Police Department)
Desiree Felder
Desiree Felder(WAFB)

McKneely explained that on one of those days, the children found an unsecured Draco AK-47, which he describes as a smaller version of the full-sized AK-47.

McKneely said one of the children fired the gun, causing “too many wounds to count” on both children’s bodies.

He added that Felder did not call police nor bring the children to the hospital.

In fact, it wasn’t until Monday night that a relative discovered the children were hurt and rushed them to the hospital, according to McKneely.

Doctors found too many injuries to count on the children’s bodies, but none of the wounds were life-threatening.

“They’re very blessed, very blessed,” said McKneely.

*WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE*

BRPD arrested Desiree Felder, 26, on the charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice.

Felder was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd-degree cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Suspect taken into custody after children discovered with untreated gunshot wounds
Alecia Lambie
Baton Rouge lifestyle blogger wins $5k for dream trip
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 18
Hot and mainly dry to end the week
Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help...
Dollar General robber sought