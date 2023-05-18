Children walked around with untreated gunshot wounds; suspect in custody, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman is being booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday after a family member accused her of trying to cover up an alleged accidental shooting.

Between Friday, May 12, and Monday, May 15, Desiree Felder, 26, was babysitting a six-year-old boy and three-year-old boy at her apartment on Titian Avenue, according to police spokesman L’Jean McKneely.

Desiree Felder (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Desiree Felder (WAFB)

McKneely explained that on one of those days, the children found an unsecured Draco AK-47, which he describes as a smaller version of the full-sized AK-47.

McKneely said one of the children fired the gun, causing “too many wounds to count” on both children’s bodies.

He added that Felder did not call police nor bring the children to the hospital.

In fact, it wasn’t until Monday night that a relative discovered the children were hurt and rushed them to the hospital, according to McKneely.

Doctors found too many injuries to count on the children’s bodies, but none of the wounds were life-threatening.

“They’re very blessed, very blessed,” said McKneely.

*WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE*

BRPD arrested Desiree Felder, 26, on the charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice.

Felder was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd-degree cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.