Brusly pharmacist accused of prescription fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators arrested a licensed pharmacist for dozens of counts of prescription fraud.

State troopers arrested Albanye Randall, 39, on Tuesday, May 16, at her place of employment, Daniel Pharmacy on Main Street in Brusly, records show.

Randall spent the night in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison then bonded out Wednesday, according to jail records.

The state troopers who opened the investigation in February filed 37 counts of illegally obtaining controlled dangerous substances by fraud against Randall.

