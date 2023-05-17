Facebook
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer

Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT
Update: The woman has been identified as Nguyet Le of Texas.

----------------------------

New Iberia, LA (KPLC) - The New Iberia Police Department is investigating after employees discovered a body in the freezer of an Arby’s Restaurant on Admiral Doyle Drive.

According to officers, the body was found around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Police confirmed this morning that the woman found in the freezer was the manager of the restaurant, but they have not released her identity.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.



