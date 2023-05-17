Facebook
Two Saints preseason games to air on WAFB

Rookie Chris Olave scores on a 35-yard touchdown reception. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Two of the three New Orleans Saints preseason games will air locally on WAFB and will be played on Sunday.

The Saints’ preseason slate starts with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs at home on August 13 at 12 p.m.

New Orleans will travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers at 6:05 p.m. on August 20.

There will also be a half-hour pregame show, a halftime show, and a 30-minute postgame show when the games conclude.

The final preseason game, which will be back in the Caesar Superdome against the Houston Texans, will air on NFL Network on August 27 at 7 p.m.

