Proposal aims to help Baton Rouge with abandoned sign problem

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everywhere you turn and everywhere you drive, you see them. Baton Rouge and its skyline are littered with abandoned signs.

“This ordinance was an opportunity to address something we see all of the time. It fades into the background,” said Trey Godfrey, senior vice president of policy with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

The planning commission will take up the issue after requests from the Metro Council, Baton Rouge Area Chamber, and the parish attorney’s office.

Property owners would be required to take down abandoned signs under the proposal.

The ordinance would require a sign without a message in poor condition promoting an event that has already happened or a business that’s no longer operating to be removed.

It would be deemed abandoned after 90 days.

The sign owner would have 15 days to take the abandoned sign down or face fines. And if not, the city-parish could potentially take it down at the owner’s expense.

“It doesn’t matter what part of town you drive on or around, the more you see,” explained Godfrey.

