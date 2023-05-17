Facebook
Nonprofit hosting conference May 20 to inspire young girls; register now

The Outstanding Mature Girlz Organization is hosting its 10th annual conference.
The Outstanding Mature Girlz Organization is hosting its 10th annual conference.(Outstanding Mature Girlz/Facebook)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 17, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since the pandemic, more young girls are experiencing mental illness and that’s the focus of a conference happening this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 20th at 9 a.m. on Southern University’s campus in the Intramural Sports Complex. This event is free for girls ages 9-19 and open to the public. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

There will be breakout sessions that will cover various topics including anxiety and depression.

You can register here 

