Nonprofit hosting conference May 20 to inspire young girls; register now
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since the pandemic, more young girls are experiencing mental illness and that’s the focus of a conference happening this weekend.
The Outstanding Mature Girlz Organization is hosting its 10th annual conference.
The event will be held on Saturday, May 20th at 9 a.m. on Southern University’s campus in the Intramural Sports Complex. This event is free for girls ages 9-19 and open to the public. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
There will be breakout sessions that will cover various topics including anxiety and depression.
You can register here
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.