No. 5 LSU holds off McNeese to pick up 40th win of season

LSU right-hander Blake Money (44).
LSU right-hander Blake Money (44).(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU baseball team picked up its 40th win on the season after holding off McNeese State on Tuesday, May 16.

However, it wasn’t the prettiest win for the Tigers (40-12, 17-9 SEC) as they committed four errors in the 7-4 victory over the Cowboys (32-19, 12-12 SLC).

LSU was held to just two hits through the first five innings and trailed McNeese 4-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Tigers reclaimed the lead with back-to-back home runs from Cade Beloso and Hayden Travinski to make it 5-4.

LSU added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Dylan Crews and an RBI sac-fly from Tre’ Morgan.

The Cowboys had the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning with two outs, but Thatcher Hurd got a huge ground out to the first baseman to end the inning.

LSU was outhit 12-9 and the Tigers’ pitching staff struck out nine while walking four batters.

The Tigers will head to Athens, Ga. to take on the Bulldogs for their final SEC series of the regular season beginning on Thursday, May 18, at 5 p.m.

