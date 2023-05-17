Facebook
Kaivon Washington indicted for rape in Madison Brooks case; indicted in another EBR case

Kaivon Washington
Kaivon Washington(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kaivon Washington was indicted on Wednesday, May 17, for rape and another charge in the Madison Brooks case and was also indicted for rape and another charge in connection with a 2022 rape investigation in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the indictment, an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has officially charged Washington, 18, with two counts of first-degree rape, sexual battery, and video voyeurism. The document stated one of the first-degree rape and the video voyeurism charges are related to the Madison Brooks case. It added the other first-degree rape and the sexual battery charges are associated with a crime that happened from August 1, 2022, through Aug. 2.

The 19th Judicial District Court reported Washington remained jailed as of May 17.

RELATED STORIES:

The grand jury also officially charged Karson Reed, 19, with one count of first-degree rape in connection with the 2022 investigation.

Washington was indicted on Tuesday, May 16, by a Livingston Parish grand jury for first-degree rape in connection with a case in Walker that happened in 2020.

