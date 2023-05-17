Kaivon Washington indicted for rape in Madison Brooks case; indicted in another EBR case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kaivon Washington was indicted on Wednesday, May 17, for rape and another charge in the Madison Brooks case and was also indicted for rape and another charge in connection with a 2022 rape investigation in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the indictment, an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has officially charged Washington, 18, with two counts of first-degree rape, sexual battery, and video voyeurism. The document stated one of the first-degree rape and the video voyeurism charges are related to the Madison Brooks case. It added the other first-degree rape and the sexual battery charges are associated with a crime that happened from August 1, 2022, through Aug. 2.

The 19th Judicial District Court reported Washington remained jailed as of May 17.

The grand jury also officially charged Karson Reed, 19, with one count of first-degree rape in connection with the 2022 investigation.

Washington was indicted on Tuesday, May 16, by a Livingston Parish grand jury for first-degree rape in connection with a case in Walker that happened in 2020.

