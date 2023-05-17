Kaivon Washington indicted for rape in Madison Brooks case; indicted in another EBR case
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kaivon Washington was indicted on Wednesday, May 17, for rape and another charge in the Madison Brooks case and was also indicted for rape and another charge in connection with a 2022 rape investigation in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to the indictment, an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has officially charged Washington, 18, with two counts of first-degree rape, sexual battery, and video voyeurism. The document stated one of the first-degree rape and the video voyeurism charges are related to the Madison Brooks case. It added the other first-degree rape and the sexual battery charges are associated with a crime that happened from August 1, 2022, through Aug. 2.
The 19th Judicial District Court reported Washington remained jailed as of May 17.
RELATED STORIES:
- Grand jury decides to not indict ride-share driver accused of hitting Madison Brooks
- Suspect in Madison Brooks case indicted for alleged rape in 2020
- DA explains first-degree and third-degree rape charges
- Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult
- Suspect in Madison Brooks case charged in connection with separate rape case
- I-TEAM: Defense attorneys say newly released video will be key in Madison Brooks case
- I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison
- Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
- Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
- Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
The grand jury also officially charged Karson Reed, 19, with one count of first-degree rape in connection with the 2022 investigation.
Washington was indicted on Tuesday, May 16, by a Livingston Parish grand jury for first-degree rape in connection with a case in Walker that happened in 2020.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.