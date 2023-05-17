Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Mikie Mahtook

Former LSU and Major League Baseball player Mikie Mahtook
(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team is hitting the stretch run of the regular season, with just one SEC series remaining before the conference tournament.

The last two weekends haven’t gone well for the Tigers, losing four of six SEC contests to Auburn and then Mississippi State.

So, is there reason to worry? Or will LSU peak at the right time?

We visited with Tigers’ great Mikie Mahtook to discuss all things LSU and what lies ahead, as the heat and postseason pressure rises.

