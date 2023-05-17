Grand jury indicts St. Gabriel police officer accused of killing man in overnight shooting

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish grand jury has officially charged a St. Gabriel police officer who was arrested in connection with the murder of a Denham Springs man that happened in March of 2023, officials said.

According to the district attorney’s office, Andre Redditt, 27, was indicted on May 16 on a second-degree murder charge. He is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center with a $275,000 bond.

Redditt is also being charged with stalking. Sheriff Jason Ard says ‘This charge stems from a report received in Jan 2023. Following the overnight incident, the complainant wishes to move forward & pursue charges.’

Andre Redditt (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they arrived at a home on Arcwood Drive in Denham Springs after an alarm was triggered at the home. They added they found the victim, Dylan Martin, 26, deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Redditt and his partner were estranged at the time when Redditt entered the home without permission overnight. He fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was a visitor at that home overnight.

According to detectives, Redditt left the scene and drove to a Baton Rouge hospital to be treated for a stab wound he sustained from the incident.

Dylan Martin (Submitted by family)

Family members said Martin was the life of the party, always smiling, and a good man. He served in the army since high school, and he was a father, brother, and uncle, they added.

Redditt has been employed with the St. Gabriel Police Department since July of 2018 then he left for a brief time and was employed with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. He then returned to the St. Gabriel Police Department in June of 2022, officials added.

Chief Kevin Ambeau released the following statement:

At this time, the department has no comment on the situation, and is not involved in the investigation. Officer Redditt is a full-time employee with the St. Gabriel Police Department and is in good standing. Upon learning of the shooting, Redditt has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigation.

Redditt was taken into custody by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office then transferred to the Livingston Parish Detention Center with a bond of $275,000, officials said.

Officials were able to release Redditt’s mugshot because his charges fall under the exceptions of a 2022 law that prohibits booking photographs from being released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

