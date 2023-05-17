Facebook
Grand jury decides to not indict ride-share driver accused of hitting Madison Brooks

Madison Brooks Case Grand Jury
Madison Brooks Case Grand Jury(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has returned a “no true bill” against the driver accused of hitting LSU student Madison Brooks, resulting in her death.

It means the driver is cleared of any charges. The driver remained at the scene of the crash and showed no signs or evidence of being impaired, according to deputies, The driver was facing a charge of negligent homicide.

Brooks was standing in a dark portion of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. on January 15 when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a ride-share driver. She later died at a hospital.

Four people have been arrested on rape charges in connection with what occurred before the deadly crash. Those cases are still making their way through the court system.

