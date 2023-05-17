Facebook
Good rain chances today, but drier to end the week

Dr. Steve provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Wednesday, May 17.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front slowly sinking southward through the area will lead to good rain chances today. Look for a 60% chance of showers and t-storms, mostly during the afternoon, with highs topping out in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 17(WAFB)

The threat for any severe weather appears minimal, but locally heavy downpours can’t be ruled out in some of the storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 17(WAFB)

Drier End to the Week

As the weak front makes it way down to the coast by tonight, slightly drier air will filter into the region. That should result in a pair of mainly dry days on Thursday and Friday, with highs topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. If you’re planning on heading downtown to catch the Michael Foster Project at Live After Five on Friday, it likely stays warm, but plan on a warm evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 17(WAFB)

Extended Outlook

A second weak cold front will move into the area on Saturday, giving us a bit of a bump in rain chances on Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 17(WAFB)

But once that front moves through, we’ll see another shot of slightly drier air arriving from Sunday into early next week. Any change in temperatures with the front will be minimal, with the most noticeable change being a decrease in rain chances.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 17(WAFB)

