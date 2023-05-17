Good rain chances today, but drier to end the week
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front slowly sinking southward through the area will lead to good rain chances today. Look for a 60% chance of showers and t-storms, mostly during the afternoon, with highs topping out in the upper 80s.
The threat for any severe weather appears minimal, but locally heavy downpours can’t be ruled out in some of the storms.
Drier End to the Week
As the weak front makes it way down to the coast by tonight, slightly drier air will filter into the region. That should result in a pair of mainly dry days on Thursday and Friday, with highs topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. If you’re planning on heading downtown to catch the Michael Foster Project at Live After Five on Friday, it likely stays warm, but plan on a warm evening.
Extended Outlook
A second weak cold front will move into the area on Saturday, giving us a bit of a bump in rain chances on Saturday.
But once that front moves through, we’ll see another shot of slightly drier air arriving from Sunday into early next week. Any change in temperatures with the front will be minimal, with the most noticeable change being a decrease in rain chances.
