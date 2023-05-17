EBRSO arrests woman accused of stalking, other crimes that led to the death of 12-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection with the tragic killing of a 12-year-old girl in Central.

According to EBRSO, Gentrea Rene Haley, 33, is charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, one count of disturbing the peace/violent tumultuous manner, one count of stalking, and one count of criminal trespass.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Cedrica Lee.

EBRSO states that on Sunday, May 13, around 6:30 p.m., deputies arrived on the scene at 14744 Forest Grove Avenue where they found the dead preteen.

According to the arrest warrant, detectives said several witnesses told them Haley picked up three female juveniles from a home on Forest Grove Ave. and were going to a nearby store.

Witnesses also stated Haley noticed that her ex-boyfriend and his current pregnant girlfriend drove by Haley on Forest Grove Ave. and Haley then followed her ex-boyfriend in a separate vehicle with the juveniles, according to the document. The three got out and followed the ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend into the store, the arrest warrant added.

According to officials, once they left the store, Haley drove her vehicle to 17477 Forest Grove Ave. and parked across in a different driveway without the owner’s consent. Two juveniles got out of the vehicle and walked toward the front door, and when they did, the door knob began to open and the juveniles ran back to the car, officials added.

The arrest warrant stated the woman walked out of the home armed with a handgun and fired one bullet, striking one of the juveniles, resulting in her death.

Two other people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, authorities said.

According to EBRSO, Ester Williams, 26, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Meanwhile, Patrick Johnson, 36, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder, according to authorities.

