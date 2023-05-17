Donaldsonville chicken joint to close its doors
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The owners of a popular fried chicken joint in Ascension Parish announced they are shutting down after over 5 decades in business.
Chef’s Fried Chicken in Donaldsonville will close its doors for good at the end of the business day Sunday, May 28, 2023, according to a Facebook post.
Due to health issues, the owners are planning to retire, the announcement read.
The closure also includes Bernardo’s Catering Pickup & Delivery.
