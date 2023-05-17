Donaldsonville chicken joint to close its doors

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The owners of a popular fried chicken joint in Ascension Parish announced they are shutting down after over 5 decades in business.

Chef’s Fried Chicken in Donaldsonville will close its doors for good at the end of the business day Sunday, May 28, 2023, according to a Facebook post.

Due to health issues, the owners are planning to retire, the announcement read.

The closure also includes Bernardo’s Catering Pickup & Delivery.

