Donaldsonville chicken joint to close its doors

By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The owners of a popular fried chicken joint in Ascension Parish announced they are shutting down after over 5 decades in business.

Chef’s Fried Chicken in Donaldsonville will close its doors for good at the end of the business day Sunday, May 28, 2023, according to a Facebook post.

Due to health issues, the owners are planning to retire, the announcement read.

The closure also includes Bernardo’s Catering Pickup & Delivery.

