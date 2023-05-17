Decent chance for rain today, then trending drier

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A combination of a passing upper level low in the Gulf of Mexico, an approaching weak cold front from the north, and the typical heat and humidity will set the stage for scattered to numerous showers and t-storms this afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 17 (WAFB)

A few storms could become strong capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Localized nuisance type flooding will be possible as bullseyes of 1-3″ will be possible. The front will push through to the coast Wednesday night before fizzling out.

Dry air behind the front and building high pressure will result in a dry end of the work week. Temperatures won’t see any change behind the weak front. Highs will stay in the upper 80°s to low 90°s for the remainder of the 10-day forecast. Another weak cold front is set to arrive over the weekend. There won’t be abundant moisture for this front to work with. Therefore, rain chances will be very limited Saturday and Sunday. Keep outdoor plans Saturday as rain chances will be 30%.

It will be dry or mainly dry to start next week. An increase in rain chances is expected for the middle of next week. These rain chances won’t do anything for the late May heat.

