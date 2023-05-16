Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release

FILE - This Nov. 20, 2012 file photo shows country music legend Willie Nelson on NBC's "Today"...
FILE - This Nov. 20, 2012 file photo shows country music legend Willie Nelson on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Nelson's 90th birthday concerts last month in Los Angeles will have a limited theatrical run. “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90” will be shown in theaters on June 11, with an encore presentation on June 13 and 14.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — If you missed out on Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts last month in Los Angeles, you can see all the special performances honoring the 12-time Grammy winner in a limited theatrical run.

“Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90″ will be shown in theaters on June 11, with an encore presentation on June 13 and 14. Recorded at the Hollywood Bowl over two nights in April, the concert film will include performances by Nelson, Keith Richards, Neil Young, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg and many more.

Nelson, who was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, is having a banner year as a nonagenarian. He was honored with an educational endowment at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs and will have a new book about his songwriting called “Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs,” coming out on Oct. 31 through William Morrow.

The Texas actor, activist and songwriter penned hits like “Crazy,” “Funny How Times Slips Away” and “On the Road Again” over his seven-decade career, as well as co-founded Farm Aid.

Tickets for the concert film, presented by Blackbird Presents, Joe Hand Promotions and Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum, go on sale today at willienelson90experience.com

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested

Latest News

President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden and congressional leaders to meet in debt ceiling showdown as McCarthy pushes for faster deal
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man who attacked congressional staffers has violent history, authorities say
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. A teacher in southern...
Teacher suspended after student dresses as KKK leader for class assignment
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining prices
“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died,”...
Employee killed in work accident at Habitat for Humanity ReStore