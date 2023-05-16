Summer of Hope initiative returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will announce the return of the Summer of Hope initiative on Tuesday, May 15.

It’s a community-led violence reduction campaign that aims to restore hope to families and make neighborhoods safer.

The Mayor’s office says the Summer of Hope initiative is important because it addresses root causes of gun violence, like poverty, lack of opportunity, and mental health issues. By providing resources and support to those most affected by gun violence, the initiative can help to break vicious cycles and create a more hopeful future for our community.

