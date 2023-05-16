Facebook
Summer of Hope initiative returns to Baton Rouge

Crime Scene Tape
Crime Scene Tape(MGN)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Tuesday, May 16, announced the return of the Summer of Hope initiative.

The 15-week campaign is led by the community and the goal is to reduce violence while restoring hope to families and making neighborhoods safer.

“Last year, our Summer of Hope initiative helped reduce homicides by 23% over a 12-week period,” said Mayor-President Broome. “This year, we are expanding the initiative to 15 weeks and adding new programs and events. We are committed to working with our community partners to create a safer and more hopeful future for all Baton Rouge residents.”

Information provided by Office of the Mayor-President:

The Summer of Hope initiative will focus on four key areas:

  • Street outreach: This will include grassroots community engagement activities such as door-to-door canvassing, neighborhood walks, and resource events.
  • Joy and hope events: These events will promote joy, creativity, and fun in neighborhoods that experience high levels of violence.
  • Dialogues, conversations, and community connections: These will be courageous community discussions that challenge our thinking around the issue of public safety and build proactive solutions.
  • Programs and initiatives: These will focus on providing personal and professional development opportunities for youth through employment, literacy, and exposure to a variety of experiences. Additionally, we will focus on neighborhood revitalization and organizing efforts.

In addition to the Summer of Hope initiative, the Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience will provide youth and young people with summer jobs and professional development. The program will accept 500 youth this year and will provide a number of resources. including:

  • Job training
  • Mental health services
  • Substance abuse treatment
  • Education and tutoring
  • Nutritious food
  • Mentoring

The Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience and the Summer of Hope initiative are part of Mayor-President Broome’s commitment to making Baton Rouge a safer and more hopeful community for all residents. Notifications of Acceptance for MYWE will be emailed and mailed by Friday.

In the coming weeks, an event calendar for Summer of Hope will be announced with updates on an almost weekly basis. Event information will be shared with local media and posted on the social media pages for Mayor Broome and Safe Hopeful Healthy BR.

