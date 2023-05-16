Street corner butterfly gardens spark beauty, conservation in Garden District

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just about any day of the week, you can find Ginger Ford buzzing from corner to corner down Camellia Avenue in the Garden District of Baton Rouge. Often, she’s riding her vintage red three-wheeler bicycle, with a basket in the back for flowers, and a twig attached to the handlebars for her 17-year-old African Grey Parrot named Petey.

”I love gardening. Do it every day,” said Ford.

Ford explains she grew up in the Garden District and, appropriately, has always loved to work in gardens. She says when she was young, being forced to go inside was considered a punishment.

Ginger Ford works in a butterfly garden in the Garden District of Baton Rouge while her African Grey Parrot named Petey looks on from his perch on her vintage three-wheeled cycle. (Elizabeth Vowell | WAFB)

The 68-year-old is technically retired from her job as a registered nurse, but she keeps her license up to date in case her nursing skills are ever needed by groups like the Red Cross. Now she spends her time pursuing what she calls a bucket list of community service projects.

“I can’t afford to go to the Bahamas, so I have to do community projects,” she laughed.

Her biggest project is bringing to life something she’s always wanted to see, butterflies up and down her street. Since winter started ebbing, Ford has single handedly worked to turn nearly every street corner on Camelia Avenue into small sanctuaries for bees and butterflies. First, she asked each homeowner permission to start planting on the street corner. From there, she prepped the ground, mulched, planted, and waited.

Now, late into spring, 29 butterfly gardens are in bloom down the street. Each one is a unique riot of color and whimsy.

“I just want a blast of color and I want it to attract butterflies. I don’t really design it for humans to be impressed. I plant it so the butterflies and bees will come in,” said Ford.

She may not plant with the human eye in mind, but her neighbors have embraced the project. Several have even donated small statues, old pots, or even birdbaths for decoration. Ford maintains and cares for each garden, checking them every other day.

“It’s just pretty. It adds to it,” said homeowner Kevin Cavin. “No one just goes into a community and spends their money and time like she does.”

While she buys some of the plants, Ford tries to reuse and repurpose as much as she can. She uses fallen leaves as mulch to minimize weeds and uses plants from her own yard or from the yards of willing neighbors. She even pulled water Hyacinth from the LSU lakes to fill one of the donated bird baths. In that way, she’s leading by example and demonstrating conservation and preservation. She also hopes the next generation will catch on to the importance of caring for nature.

“You want your children to respect and value the environment,” said Ford. “To have them be concerned about what’s in the environment and what might be missing, they have to know what’s already here.”

Ford said she hopes the flowers and butterflies spark questions and the imaginations of the kids in her neighborhood.

“It gives me a lot of hope,” said Ford.“Take what you have passion for and do it regardless of what’s going on in the world and figure out a way to share it with other people.”

Her neighbors agree. “Every neighborhood needs a Ginger in it. Every town, every neighborhood needs someone like her because she’s just a great person,” said Cavin. “She puts her heart out there and does what she thinks is going to make the neighborhood look good.”

The LSU Ag Center published a guide for butterfly gardening in Louisiana. You can find tips on how to create and grow your own.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.