Staying hot, dodging afternoon storms again today

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little significant change is expected in today’s weather, with a mainly dry morning allowing temperatures to quickly warm into the upper 80s by lunchtime. Into the afternoon, highs in the low 90s should aid t-storm development along an inland-moving sea breeze.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 16
Today’s rain chances are posted around 50%, with most of the rain expected to die down into the evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 16
Weak Front Arrives on Wednesday

It’s difficult to get a significant cold front through our part of the world this time of year, and a front expected to arrive on Wednesday will be no different. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected along the front, but any threat of severe weather is minimal. Increased cloud cover and good rain chances should keep highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 16
Thursday into the Weekend

Slightly drier air will attempt to settle into the region for a couple of days in the wake of Wednesday’s front. Morning lows will see a slight drop into the upper 60s, with the most noticeable change behind the front being lower rain chances. Those chances will run 20% or less on both Thursday and Friday.

A second cold front will move into the area on Saturday, delivering scattered showers and t-storms. Once that front moves through, another shot of drier and ever so slightly cooler air will arrive from Sunday into early next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 16
