Quadriplegic man warns of dangers on the water ahead of National Safe Boating week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warm weather certainly brings people to the water, but one New Orleans man has a dire warning before you go out boating.

He’s sharing his story to warn others about how a split-second decision can change your life forever.

Mark Raymond Jr. remembers July 4, 2016, like it was yesterday. He was out with a group of friends on Lake Ponchartrain.

“I wasn’t paying attention to the depth of water as the day went on. And the water level dropped when the tide went out, and what was three feet of water, became like a foot and a half of water,” said Raymond Jr.

Raymond dove off the back of the boat and suffered a spinal cord injury.

“I woke up two and a half weeks later to realize that I had drowned, that I had broken my neck, and now I was paralyzed. And it was quite the shocking reality to wake up too,” said Raymond.

He says he fractured the fifth vertebrae in his back and spent about 6 weeks at University Medical Center and another 6 weeks at Touro Hospital for in-patient therapy.

Mark Raymond Jr. (WAFB)

“So, all in all, I was in the hospital for about three months, like trying to figure out life, and how to live this new life in a wheelchair,” said Raymond.

His split-second decision to dive off the boat resulted in Raymond becoming what’s called a C-5 quadriplegic. And him living life in a wheelchair for close to 7 years now.

Mark Raymond Jr. has been living life in a wheelchair for close to seven years now. (WAFB)

“You realize really quickly how under-resourced the disabled community is, and how important little things like curb cuts are,” he said.

Next week is National Safe Boating Week, ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

According to data from the National Safe Boating Council, 658 people died as a result of boating accidents nationwide, and 2,641 people were injured in 2021.

Raymond isn’t looking for your sympathy, just warning others about the dangers that can be out there on the water, and how that split second decision can change your life forever

“You shouldn’t let life defeat you, you should keep living. Everybody’s going to go through something in life, it’s about how you respond to it,” said Raymond.

Raymond started the Split-Second Foundation back in 2018 to assist the disabled community, with a mission of breaking barriers for people with disabilities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.