Police seek answers in fatal hit-and-run accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homicide investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for answers in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident.

It happened on May 6, 2023, in the 10500 block of Greenwell Springs Road near North Sherwood Forest Drive around 1 a.m.

Investigators believe a dark-colored Ford Taurus SHO (2018-2018) hit and killed a man on a motorcycle head-on before leaving the scene.

Police say there should be damage to the front of the vehicle.

The last known direction of travel was westbound on Greenwell Springs Road.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

