Pancake-Battered Bass

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deep-frying seafood is still quite common in the South. High-quality vegetable or peanut oil should be used. Here, pancake batter is used in place of flour or cornmeal for its fluffiness and tastiness. This recipe was from my good friend, Don Dubuc, one of the far most authorities on fishing in America.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

12 (5-ounce) bass or crappie fillets

3 cups pancake Mix

Vegetable oil for deep-frying

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Creole seasoning to taste

¼ pound melted butter

Sliced green onions for garnish

Method:

In a large pot or deep skillet, heat 1-inch vegetable oil to 375°F over medium-high heat. Season pancake mixes well with salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and Creole seasoning then set aside. Rinse fish fillets well, leaving them wet so that the batter will stick. When oil is hot, dredge fillets in seasoned pancake mix, coating well, then shake off excess. Working in batches, deep-fry fillets until golden brown and cooked through, turning once. Do not overcrowd the pot or skillet. Using tongs, remove the fish from the oil and set it on paper towels to drain. Repeat until all fillets are fried. Adjust seasonings if necessary, then drizzle with melted butter. Garnish with green onions and serve hot.

